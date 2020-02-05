Home

Greentown United Methodist
3088 State St NW
Greentown, OH 44630
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
2:00 PM
Greentown United Methodist Church
3088 State St. NW
Greentown, OH
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
3:00 PM
Greentown United Methodist Church
3088 State St. NW
Greentown, OH
Robert Lee Dyar

Robert Lee Dyar Obituary
Robert Lee Dyar

age 65, of Uniontown, OH, passed away Sunday February 2, 2020. He was born in Virginia and graduated from Oakwood High School. He worked at the Sanctuary Golf Course, and previously at Reiter Dairy and YRC. Bob was a member of Greentown United Methodist Church. Bob enjoyed golfing, woodworking, and playing cards.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years Peggy; children Craig (Gina) Dyar, Alena (Tim) Polasko; grandchildren Nora and Nolan; and other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his mother Ruth Dyar.

Receiving of friends will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday February 9 at Greentown United Methodist Church, 3088 State St. NW, Greentown. A memorial service will follow at 3:00 pm with Rev. Lee Peters officiating.

Arnold 330-877-9364

www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Feb. 5, 2020
