Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375
Robert Lee Gallatin


1931 - 2019
Robert Lee Gallatin Obituary
Born April 29, 1931 died Tuesday. Robert affectionately known as "Bobby" spent many years at Apple Creek until it closed. He then went to a group home and finally to independent living for the last 25 years. Bobby worked in the community including Burger King and spent many years at The Workshops of Stark County where he earned a paycheck until he was 85 and was the oldest individual working there. Far more importantly Bobby was a kind and generous person. For many years Bobby bought what he needed and gave everything he could to his favorite charities.

Bobby has no known relatives but for many years has been a member of the Siffrin Inc. family and will be greatly missed by those who knew him.

Friends may call Friday from 10-11 a.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. with Pastor Gary Smith officiating. Burial will be in North Lawn Cemetery. Condolences may be made to:

www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on July 11, 2019
