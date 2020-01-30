|
Robert Lee Keirn
83, of The Villages, Florida, found restful peace on January 5, 2020 following his battle with cancer. He is remembered by his beloved companion Fran Povlich of The Villages, Florida; sons Michael L. and his wife Jeri of New Bern, North Carolina, and Jeffrey A. of Canton, Ohio; and granddaughter Shari Keirn and great-granddaughter Clare Harman of Fountain, Colorado.
Born April 26, 1936 to John and Ruth Keirn of Louisville, Ohio where he participated in various sports while golf and tennis became his passion. Following Mt. Union College where he was a member of Sigma Nu fraternity, he served active duty from 1959-1961, honorably discharged from Army Reserve in 1965. He then had a successful banking career, first as Vice President Financial Officer of Federal Savings and Loan and then as Loan Officer for United Bank. He earned the title 'Citizen of the Year' in 1991 through his civic contributions including Canton Friends Church, Kiwanis Club, Louisville School Board President and Louisville Area Chamber of Commerce Inaugural President. Always ambitious, he had a smile for everyone and a tall heart that overlooked any mountain or obstacle in his path. He will be remembered for his dedicated faith, virtue, honor ...and his hole-in-one.
A military burial at Florida National Cemetery at Bushnell, Fl. is scheduled at 1330 hours on February 7, and a Celebration of Life will be held at The Villages' Recreation Center 11 am - 2 pm on February 8. Donations in Robert Keirn's honor can be made to Winn-Dixie in Gainesville, Florida at .
Published in The Repository on Jan. 30, 2020