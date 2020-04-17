Home

Robert Leland "Bobby" Shook

Robert Leland "Bobby" Shook Obituary
Robert Leland "Bobby" Shook

36, passed away unexpectedly on April 4, 2020. Cremation will take place, as this is keeping with Bobby's wish. Due to the current COVID-19 situation there will be no service at this time, however, a celebration of life will take place at a later date. The family extends their heartfelt thank you for your understanding. Bobby's care has been entrusted with Hecker-Patron Funeral Home, Uniontown, Ohio. Please visit heckerpatronfuneralhome.com, for the full obituary and for those wishing to share their prayers, memories, and condolences.

Hecker-Patron Funeral Home, 330-699-2600
Published in The Repository on Apr. 17, 2020
