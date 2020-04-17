|
Robert Leland "Bobby" Shook
36, passed away unexpectedly on April 4, 2020. Cremation will take place, as this is keeping with Bobby's wish. Due to the current COVID-19 situation there will be no service at this time, however, a celebration of life will take place at a later date. The family extends their heartfelt thank you for your understanding. Bobby's care has been entrusted with Hecker-Patron Funeral Home, Uniontown, Ohio. Please visit heckerpatronfuneralhome.com, for the full obituary and for those wishing to share their prayers, memories, and condolences.
Hecker-Patron Funeral Home, 330-699-2600
Published in The Repository on Apr. 17, 2020