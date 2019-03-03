|
|
Robert Leo Linkous, Jr.
age 53, of Canton, passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019. He was born in Huntington, West Virginia, on December 13, 1965. Robert was preceded in death by his father, Robert Linkous, Sr.; two brothers, and one sister.
He is survived by mother, Brenda Linkous of North Carolina; sisters, Robin (Dan) Jovingo and Brenda (Rick) Kedigh; and brother, Dale Linkous.
Family and friends will be received at the Rossi Family Funeral Home on Tuesday from 12 noon to 12:45 p.m. Funeral Services will begin in the funeral home at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to help defray the funeral expenses.
Rossi, (330)492-5830
www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Mar. 3, 2019