Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT YOUNG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT LEWIS YOUNG


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
ROBERT LEWIS YOUNG Obituary
Robert Lewis Young

Age 94, of Malvern, passed away Friday February 15, 2019, in McKinley Health Care. He was born December 4, 1924, in Marietta, OH, to the late Theodore R. and Opal M. (Kidd) Young. Robert retired from Osnaburg Local Schools after 15 years of service; and was a member of the East Canton Church of God. He was a life member of the NRA; he was a Wold War II Army Veteran where he served as a Radar Operator with the 432nd Fighter Control Squadron 9th Air Force and recipient of six Bronze Stars. He is preceded in death by his wife, Gladys Marie Young in 2018; one grandson, Kedrick Young; one brother, Thomas R. Young.

He is survived by two sons, Timothy A. (Marlene) Young and Terry Lee (Rosemary) Young; three grandchildren: Lisa Earhart, Michael (Angela) Young and Kimberly Stanley; seven great-grandchildren: Michael Young Jr., Donnie Walter, Amanda, Justin and Amber Earhart, Cutter, Crull and Gabriel Young; one brother, Ronald Young.

Funeral services will be Monday, February 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home with Pastor Charlene Moore officiating. Burial will be in Sandy Valley Cemetery. Friends and family will be received one hour before services on Monday (10-11 a.m.). Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at: www.sandersfuneralhomes.com

Kreighbaum-Sanders,

330-484-2525
Published in The Repository on Feb. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.