Robert Lewis Young
Age 94, of Malvern, passed away Friday February 15, 2019, in McKinley Health Care. He was born December 4, 1924, in Marietta, OH, to the late Theodore R. and Opal M. (Kidd) Young. Robert retired from Osnaburg Local Schools after 15 years of service; and was a member of the East Canton Church of God. He was a life member of the NRA; he was a Wold War II Army Veteran where he served as a Radar Operator with the 432nd Fighter Control Squadron 9th Air Force and recipient of six Bronze Stars. He is preceded in death by his wife, Gladys Marie Young in 2018; one grandson, Kedrick Young; one brother, Thomas R. Young.
He is survived by two sons, Timothy A. (Marlene) Young and Terry Lee (Rosemary) Young; three grandchildren: Lisa Earhart, Michael (Angela) Young and Kimberly Stanley; seven great-grandchildren: Michael Young Jr., Donnie Walter, Amanda, Justin and Amber Earhart, Cutter, Crull and Gabriel Young; one brother, Ronald Young.
Funeral services will be Monday, February 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home with Pastor Charlene Moore officiating. Burial will be in Sandy Valley Cemetery. Friends and family will be received one hour before services on Monday (10-11 a.m.). Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at: www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Repository on Feb. 16, 2019