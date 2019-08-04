|
Robert M. Hook
age 76 of Lakewood, passed away August 1, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Nancy; loving father of Amy; dear brother of the late Thomas, James (Faye),
Rosemary (the late David) Thornton; cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews.
Bob taught history in the North Olmsted City Schools for over 30 years. As a history admirer, he was a tour guide at Lakeview Cemetery, highlighting President Garfield's Monument. He played trumpet in the Central Catholic High School and THE Ohio State University Marching Band. He was a sports enthusiast, who especially loved THE Ohio State University sports.
MEMORIAL MASS Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 10 AM at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 410 Lear Rd. Avon Lake, OH 44012; where family will receive friends from 9 AM until the time of service. Family suggest donations may be made to Cleveland History Center of the Western Reserve Historical Society, 10825 East Blvd. Cleveland, OH 44106 or ARC of Greater Cleveland, 2421 Community College Ave. Cleveland, OH 44115. www.dostalbokas.com
