Dostal Bokas Funeral Services
6245 Columbia Road
North Olmsted, OH 44070
440-779-0450
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
410 Lear Rd
Avon Lake, OH
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
410 Lear Rd
Avon Lake, OH
ROBERT M. HOOK

ROBERT M. HOOK Obituary
Robert M. Hook

age 76 of Lakewood, passed away August 1, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Nancy; loving father of Amy; dear brother of the late Thomas, James (Faye),

Rosemary (the late David) Thornton; cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews.

Bob taught history in the North Olmsted City Schools for over 30 years. As a history admirer, he was a tour guide at Lakeview Cemetery, highlighting President Garfield's Monument. He played trumpet in the Central Catholic High School and THE Ohio State University Marching Band. He was a sports enthusiast, who especially loved THE Ohio State University sports.

MEMORIAL MASS Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 10 AM at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 410 Lear Rd. Avon Lake, OH 44012; where family will receive friends from 9 AM until the time of service. Family suggest donations may be made to Cleveland History Center of the Western Reserve Historical Society, 10825 East Blvd. Cleveland, OH 44106 or ARC of Greater Cleveland, 2421 Community College Ave. Cleveland, OH 44115. www.dostalbokas.com

Dostal Bokas (440) 779-0450
Published in The Repository on Aug. 4, 2019
