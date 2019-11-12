Home

Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
10:45 AM - 11:15 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
11:30 AM
Queen of Heaven
Age 88 of Canton, passed away early Sunday morning. Born in Canton to the late Nicola and Josephine (Minotti) Lombardi, he was also preceded in death by brother, Dominick and sister, Lucille Lukens. He was a long time local attorney, former Assistant Canton Solicitor and a former State of Ohio Liquor Commission member.

He is survived by his wife, Georgia Janette (Looney) Lombardi; children, Michael Lombardi, Douglas (Kathy) Lombardi, Nikki (John) Stoffer, Deborah Lombardi; four grandchildren; four great grandchildren; sister, Mary Melaragno; and sister-in-law, Laura Lombardi.

Family and friends will be received on Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Rossi Family Funeral Home and Thursday morning from 10:45 to 11:15 a.m. at church. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday at Queen of Heaven at 11:30 a.m. with Rev. Fr. David Durkee celebrant. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

(ROSSI-330-492-5830)

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Nov. 12, 2019
