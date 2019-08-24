The Repository Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Tribout
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert O. Tribout Jr.


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert O. Tribout Jr. Obituary
Robert O. Tribout Jr. 1950-2019

69 passed away unexpectedly on August 21, 2019. He was born in Cleveland on March 9 1950. Robert retired from The United States Navy and worked many years for Hartford and Travelers Insurance as a boiler inspector and then retired from the State of Ohio in 2019. He will be missed greatly by his family.

He is survived by his wife, Ellen (Carden) Tribout, whom he married on June 29, 1981; children, Virginia (Richard) Hull, Nikki Martinez, Todd (Marie) Tribout and Wesley (Debbie) Stewart; seventeen grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Jerry; and two sisters Karen and Debbie. Robert is preceded in death by his parents, Robert O. Tribout Sr. and Elizabeth (Koppe) Hammer; and a brother, Fred.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now