Robert O. Tribout Jr. 1950-2019
69 passed away unexpectedly on August 21, 2019. He was born in Cleveland on March 9 1950. Robert retired from The United States Navy and worked many years for Hartford and Travelers Insurance as a boiler inspector and then retired from the State of Ohio in 2019. He will be missed greatly by his family.
He is survived by his wife, Ellen (Carden) Tribout, whom he married on June 29, 1981; children, Virginia (Richard) Hull, Nikki Martinez, Todd (Marie) Tribout and Wesley (Debbie) Stewart; seventeen grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Jerry; and two sisters Karen and Debbie. Robert is preceded in death by his parents, Robert O. Tribout Sr. and Elizabeth (Koppe) Hammer; and a brother, Fred.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 24, 2019