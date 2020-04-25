Home

Robert L. Oneacre, age 70, of Dearborn, MI, slipped into eternity on Resurrection Sunday, April 12, 2020. "Bob" was the son of the late Robert and Geraldine Oneacre. Bob was a 1968 graduate of Glenwood High School, worked many years for Ford Motor Company in Dearborn, MI, and in recent years, Belle Tire. Bob enjoyed many outdoor activities including skiing, sky diving, and especially drag boat racing.

Bob is survived by by his two brothers, Donald (Janice) of Minerva, OH, John (Connie) of Cypress, TX; and sister, Pamela (Gary) Davis of Mason, OH; along with four nephews: Justin (Rachelle), Ian, Eric, Michael; two nieces, Melissa (Ryan) Toot, Lesley (James) Hood; and seven great nephews and nieces.

Due to the Coronavirus situation, there were no services per Bob's request.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 25, 2020
