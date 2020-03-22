Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Ward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Orian "Bob" Ward


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Orian "Bob" Ward Obituary
Robert Orian "Bob" Ward

age 93, of East Sparta passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020 in Aultman Compassionate Care Center. Born July 29, 1926 in Washington County, Ohio to the late Orian and Adda (Hutchison) Ward. Bob left high school during his senior year to join the Army during World War II and was stationed in the Philippines and Japan. He was discharged 18 months later at the end of the war and was allowed to finish his high school education. Bob worked for and retired from the Timken Company. He was a member of the former Plainview Baptist Church and First Southern Baptist Church in North Canton. In addition to enjoying his family and serving God, Bob continued cultivating and growing the Abe Hall heirloom tomato that has been passed down thru the family for four generations.

Preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Lillie (Phillips) Ward; a brother, Thomas Ward; three sisters, Mary Burns, Marie Jenks, Ruth Lovett. He is survived by three children, Cheryl (Michael) Carroll, Pamela Ward, Bruce Ward; two grandsons, Samuel (Madison) Carroll, Jacob Carroll; one great grandson, Ryker; two sisters, Nancy Rush, Marjorie (Homer) Blair; one brother, Jerry (Patsy) Ward; a sister-in-law, Kay Ward; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Services will be private with interment in Sunset Hills Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations may be made to the Salvation Army, Stark County Hunger Task Force or a .

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Repository on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -