|
|
Robert Orian "Bob" Ward
age 93, of East Sparta passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020 in Aultman Compassionate Care Center. Born July 29, 1926 in Washington County, Ohio to the late Orian and Adda (Hutchison) Ward. Bob left high school during his senior year to join the Army during World War II and was stationed in the Philippines and Japan. He was discharged 18 months later at the end of the war and was allowed to finish his high school education. Bob worked for and retired from the Timken Company. He was a member of the former Plainview Baptist Church and First Southern Baptist Church in North Canton. In addition to enjoying his family and serving God, Bob continued cultivating and growing the Abe Hall heirloom tomato that has been passed down thru the family for four generations.
Preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Lillie (Phillips) Ward; a brother, Thomas Ward; three sisters, Mary Burns, Marie Jenks, Ruth Lovett. He is survived by three children, Cheryl (Michael) Carroll, Pamela Ward, Bruce Ward; two grandsons, Samuel (Madison) Carroll, Jacob Carroll; one great grandson, Ryker; two sisters, Nancy Rush, Marjorie (Homer) Blair; one brother, Jerry (Patsy) Ward; a sister-in-law, Kay Ward; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be private with interment in Sunset Hills Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations may be made to the Salvation Army, Stark County Hunger Task Force or a .
Kreighbaum-Sanders
330-484-2525
www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Repository on Mar. 22, 2020