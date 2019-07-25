|
Robert P. Cappello
died peacefully on Monday morning, July 22, 2019, just
7 months and 11 days after his wife of 67 years, Mary Jane, passed. Bob was 90 years old. A lifelong resident of Canton, he was a loyal son and husband, faithful father and father-in-law, and perhaps most of all, the proudest and most loving grandfather a family could ever hope for. Preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Helen (Rosso) Cappello; brother, Joe; and especially his partner and spouse, Mary Jane; as well as many other family and friends. When you live to be 90, as he discovered, a lot of your friends go before you.
Survived by four children and their spouses: Colleen (Dan) Toussant, Robert W. (Cheryl Hawk), Lori (Frank) Alessandro, and Kathy (Dave) Yant, 11 grandchildren, of whom he was immensely proud: Molly (Josh) Toussant McLaughlin, Emily Toussant, Ashley (Geoff) Bigler, Amanda (Chris) Emerson, Cydney (Ben) Luong, Kaylee (Brennan) Castillo, Gina Alessandro, Frank (Karey) Alessandro, Sarah Alessandro, Kyle Yant, and Corey Yant; and 12 great-grandchildren, who brought him and Mary Jane even more happiness and joy. Bob played football at Canton McKinley, and pulled for McKinley teams faithfully. Drafted into the Korean war, he served in the Army for two years; and while he rarely spoke about it, he was awarded a purple heart for his service. A lifelong reader and supporter of the library, he remained a kind and curious man throughout his life, so proud and supportive of his entire family, and continued to make new friends up to the end. Special thanks to the Aultman MICU staff, and the Aultman Woodlawn Compassionate Care staff, for their kindness and professional care with which they helped Dad pass.
Friends and family, please join us in celebrating his life, Saturday, July 27th. at Christ the Servant Parish, calling hours from 9:00 to 10:45 a.m. in the church, with a Mass
of Christian Burial to begin at 11:00 a.m., celebrated by Monsignor Lewis F. Gaetano. Interment will be at North Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Repository on July 25, 2019