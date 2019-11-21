|
Robert P. Deem
90, of Queen Valley, Ariz., formerly of Canton passed away on November 18, 2019. Robert was born in Harrisville, W.Va. on February 26, 1929 to the late Earl and Naomi Deem. He retired from Diebold Inc. in 1982 after 30 years of service, owned hotels in Myrtle Beach, S.C. for seven years and in Queen Valley, Ariz. for seven years. Robert was a charter member and one of the founders of Perry Christian Church, an avid golfer and longtime member of Queen Valley Golf Club.
Preceded in death by his wife, Ann Deem; grandson, Mathew; siblings, Bill, Earl, Betty, Francis and Margaret. He is survived by his sons, Greg (Kathy Rich) Deem, John (Susan) Deem and Michael (Kathy) Deem; four grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday November 22, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home CANTON CHAPEL with Pastor Rod Geiger officiating. Family and friends may visit on Friday from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be at Sunset Hills Burial Park. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 21, 2019