Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
the home of John Maggiore
133 Harvard Ave.
NE Massillon, OH
ROBERT PATRICK SKELLEY


1951 - 2019
ROBERT PATRICK SKELLEY Obituary
Robert Patrick Skelley

67, of Canton, passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. He was born on December 21, 1951 in Canton, Ohio to the late Robert and Regina Skelley. A resident of Canton, Rob "Rocket" was a professional guitarist and brought his love of music to people through teaching and performing.

Rob was a dedicated father to Lani, a long-distance sidekick to his sister Micki, and beloved heart-friend to many others. He spent several years of his life living first in Holland and then Japan and seemed to possess a world of quiet wisdom. Robert is survived by his daughter, Lani Skelley; sister, Micki Paul; nephew, Justin (Amanda) Paul; and many other loved ones.

In honoring his wishes, there will be no calling hours. The family invites all who loved Rob to celebrate and honor his life (TODAY) Sunday, September 8, 2019 at the home of John Maggiore, 133 Harvard Ave. NE Massillon, OH 44646 from 1pm-4pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to your local youth music program. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Sept. 8, 2019
