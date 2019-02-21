The Repository Obituaries
ROBERT PAUL (BOB) THORN


ROBERT PAUL (BOB) THORN Obituary
Robert (Bob) Paul Thorn

born March 6, 1952, was a man of extreme passion. He enjoyed skeet shooting, art, hunting and fishing, fish breeding and sports. He passed surrounded by music and family at the age of 66 on February 18, but, more importantly, he lived every day before focused on beauty, friendship, and love.

He is survived by his

devoted wife of 12 years, Theresa, his children: Corinne, Kate (Bryan), Sam (Lezlie), Michele (Jack), and Jake (Jesse), his brother Ron (Kathy), his "adopted" children Eric (Megan), 7 grandchildren, 2 nieces, 1 nephew and innumerable friendships, many of which were made at J & K Subway Inc., his employer for 32 years.

A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, February 23 beginning at 11:00 am at La Pizzaria: 3656 Dressler Road North Canton Ohio 44718. Guests are invited to wear color as Bob always preferred a bright pallet for his art. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made out to The Friends of Lake Hope care of Robert Ronnells-Treasure at 39457 Mound Hill Road, Albany Ohio 45710. Donations will support the Youth Fishing Tournament.

Published in The Repository on Feb. 21, 2019
