Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT THORN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT PAUL (BOB) THORN

Obituary Flowers

ROBERT PAUL (BOB) THORN Obituary
Robert (Bob) Paul Thorn

A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, February 23 beginning at 11:00 am at La Pizzaria: 3656 Dressler Road North Canton Ohio 44718. Guests are invited to wear color as Bob always preferred a bright pallet for his art. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made out to The Friends of Lake Hope care of Robert Ronnells-Treasure at 39457 Mound Hill Road, Albany Ohio 45710. Donations will support the Youth Fishing Tournament.

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.