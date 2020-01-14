Home

Williams Funeral Home - Canton
2508 West Tuscarawas Street
Canton, OH 44708
330-455-0387
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home - Canton
2508 West Tuscarawas Street
Canton, OH 44708
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home - Canton
2508 West Tuscarawas Street
Canton, OH 44708
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Robert R. "Bob" Beck


1939 - 2020
Robert R. "Bob" Beck Obituary
Robert "Bob" R. Beck

age 80 of Magnolia passed away Sunday January 12, 2020 in Aultman Compassionate Care Center. Bob was born April 21, 1939 in Canton, the son of the late Russell R. and Madeline (Henry) Beck. He retired from Timken Steel after 33 years of service. Following retirement Bob worked at Ziegler's Mighty Tire. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Canton and the Golden Lodge Local 1123.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his wife Jean. He is survived by his children, Tina Traugh of Canton, Bob R. (Dianne) Beck, Jr. of Phoenix, Russell J. Beck of Canton; stepchildren Tina (Dave) Barrick of Sherrodsville, Bill (Julie) Knecht of Mineral City; sisters, Mary Ann (Tom) Hampton of Cincinnati, Barb (Clair) Wenger of Dalton; brothers, Larry (Judy) Beck of Canton, Tom (Shelia) Beck of Gahanna; close friend, Myra Presutti; 14 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Gathering of family and friends will be Thursday 1:00 to 3:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Williams Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Church. Burial will be at St. Louis Cemetery, Louisville. Bob's family suggests that in lieu of flowers that donations be made to Aultman Compassionate Care or to St. Joseph Rosary Society 2427 Tuscarawas St. W., Canton 44708. Those unable to attend may sign the online guestbook at www.dwilliamsfh.com

WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME

AND CREMATION SERVICES

330-455-0387
Published in The Repository on Jan. 14, 2020
