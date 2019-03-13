|
Robert R. Deitrick 1942-2019
76, passed away from pancreatic cancer, on March 11, 2019. He was born on August 15, 1942 the son of the late Robert & Wilma Deitrick. Robert was a man of great faith and was a member of Whipple Heights C & MA Church. He owned and operated for 40 years Deitrick Painting & Decorating. Robert enjoyed bowling and golfing. He had many accomplishments but his greatest was his love for his family. Robert was well known for his homemade soups and pies.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Darla Deitrick; brother, Dick Deitrick; and uncle, Tony.
Robert is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 52 years, Sandra Kay Deitrick; children, Derika (Joseph) Babics, Dusty (Karen) Deitrick, and Damin (Andrea) Deitrick; grandchildren, Pete "Gus" Sullivan, Kandice, Lauren, Amber, Kylie, Aubrey, Remi, and Delaney; sisters Karen "Cookie", Susan, Sharon, and Jeanie; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be held Thursday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Whipple Heights Church C & MA (4900 12th St. NW Canton, 44708) where services will be held Friday at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Scott Praxl officiating.
Interment will take place at West Lawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Whipple Heights C & MA and/or Stark County Humane Society. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 13, 2019