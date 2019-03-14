Home

Whipple Hts C & Ma Church
4900 12th St NW
Canton, OH 44708
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Whipple Heights Church C & MA
4900 12th St. NW
Canton, OH
Service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Whipple Heights Church C & MA
4900 12th St. NW
Canton, OH
Visitation will be held Thursday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Whipple Heights Church C & MA (4900 12th St. NW Canton, 44708) where services will be held Friday at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Scott Praxl officiating. Interment will take place at West Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Whipple Heights C & MA and/or Stark County Humane Society. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.

Reed Funeral Home

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Mar. 14, 2019
