|
|
Robert R. Kocher
age 79, of Canton, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019. He was born June 2, 1940 in Zanesville, Ohio to Robert and Mabel Kocher. Robert worked as an independent automotive journalist for 35 years and was a part of various automotive and racing organizations. He was a Kentucky Colonel and the past president of the Midwest Automotive Media Association. In addition to his parents Robert was preceded in death by his two sisters and three brothers.
Robert is survived by his wife, Connie; children: Kim Solomon, Abby (John) Fowler, Kevin Kocher, Libby (Todd) Whitaker, John (Katrina) Kudart, Joe Kudart, Adam Kocher; 12 grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and his dear dog, Bridget.
A celebration of life will take place on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at The Eagles at 6979 Sunset Strip Ave. N.W., North Canton, OH 44720 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations go to the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels in memory of Colonel Robert Kocher. Donations may be sent to Kentucky Colonels, 1717 Alliant Ave., Suite 14, Louisville, KY 40299; and will go to the Colonel's Good Works Programs. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019