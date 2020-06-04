Robert R. Tschantz
74, of Canton passed away Monday June 1, 2020 in the Cleveland Clinic Hospital from an extended illness. He was born on December 10, 1945 to the late Dr. Robert E. and Bertha B. Tschantz. He was also preceded in death by his mother-in-law Doris A. Fritts. Robert graduated from Glenwood High School in 1963 and attended the University of Cincinnati.
He is survived by his best friend and loving wife of 34 years, Sharon A. Tschantz; sister Susan A. (Joseph J.) Conn; sons Richard (Michelle) Tschantz, and Robert Tschantz; grandchildren Chad and Matthew Tschantz; many nieces and nephews; his beloved dog, Baxter; father-in-law Robert I. Fritts; brothers-in-law Robert A (Beverly) Fritts and Dennis I (Teresa) Fritts. Robert served on the Stark County Board of Realtors and was past president. He was the past president of the Ohio Royal Doulton Club and former member of the Rotary Club, and on the State Board of Easter Seals. Robert was well liked by all, possessing a great sense of humor and a constant expression of kindness to everyone. He was a benchmark of integrity towards his fellow man as well as his personal convictions and values. But most of all Robert will be remembered by his unwavering foundation of dedication and love towards his wife and family. The family wishes to thank Dr. Donald DeCoy for his kindness and compassion, all the staff at Cleveland Clinic, and dear friends Loretta Berner and Dave and Melissa Rose. As a member of the Classic Glass Corvette Club, we bid Robert a loving farewell; steering the wheel towards the sky, may heaven bless his arrival.
Memorial donations may be made to the Stark County Humane Society and/or the The Lung Association in Robert's honor.
Memorial Services will be held at a later date due to CoVid19. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Jun. 4, 2020.