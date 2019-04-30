|
Robert Rankin Palmer
Devoted, generous and loving husband and father Robert Rankin Palmer came to the end of his 95-year journey through life on April 29, 2019 after a brief hospitalization. Born in Brilliant, Ohio and raised in a children's home, Mr. Palmer was employed as a Timken statistician/ manager for 30 years, and was retired for an equal number. An avid golfer into his 80s, he enjoyed playing poker, clever mechanical toys, and a good steak. Invited to a White House Christmas Party in 2003 by Washington journalist and dearest "adopted" family friend Dena Bunis, he met and was photographed with President George W. Bush and wife Laura. He and his adored wife Betty traveled regularly, often with family and twice to Belgium where he was honored for World War II service by the town of Hoeselt, liberated by members of his beloved 78th Division - whose survivors have met regularly in Keyser, W.Va., sponsoring a scholarship honoring Edward Kelly, a member awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor posthumously. Mr. Palmer was a 32nd degree member (longest standing; 70+ years) of Canton Masonic Lodge, and a member of the First Baptist Church of Canton for 73 years, chairing the building committee for its current location.
Mr. Palmer was preceded in death by wife, Betty L. (Van Horn, 92) in 2017; father, Robert I. Palmer; mother, Beatrice Dilworth Manson; sister, Pat Shively and brother, Bill Palmer. He is survived by sons, Robert V. Palmer (partner Ward L. Pedde) and Thomas R. Palmer (wife Brenda); grandchildren by marriage and love, Michael Bruder (wife Colleen) of Fairview Park, Ohio, and their children Mia and Quinn, James Bruder (wife Misty) of St. Petersburg, Fla., and children, Dillon, Natalie and Lily; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Calling hours 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home, N. Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. Service 10:30 a.m. Thursday May 2, 2019 at the funeral home, with internment at North Lawn Cemetery. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to offer condolences.
