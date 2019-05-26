Home

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Event Center
705 Raff Rd. SW
Canton, OH
View Map
ROBERT REESE EDWARDS


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
ROBERT REESE EDWARDS Obituary
Robert Reese Edwards

Family and friends mourn the passing of Robert Reese Edwards, age 74, the afternoon of Monday, May 20. Bob was born to the late Ina and Reese Edwards July 31, 1944. He graduated from Perry High School in 1962 and was a lifelong Panthers fan. Bob served in the US Air Force for four years and worked at Republic Steel for more than 30 years.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Nancy (Chevraux); brother, Douglas (Susan) Edwards; daughters, Lisa (Mark) Spring and Laurie Edwards; stepson, Mike (Jennifer) Chevraux and stepdaughter, Traci Chevraux; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

An internment service will be held at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville, Ohio. Family and friends will be received at the Reed Funeral Home Event Center located at 705 Raff Rd.SW Canton, OH from noon to 2:00 on Thursday, May 30. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the VA of Northeast Ohio Healthcare System.
Published in The Repository on May 26, 2019
