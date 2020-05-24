Robert Resseger
age 87 of Massillon, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020. He was born August 28, 1932, in Canton the son of the late Homer Charles and Anna Grace (Syron) Resseger. He was a veteran serving in the U.S. Navy. Robert graduated from University of Rochester in New York. He worked at IBM as a computer programmer. He was a professor of music at University of Chicago. He was guest conductor for the Canton Symphony Orchestra, Kent State and University of Akron Orchestras. In addition to teaching music, he was an author of several published musical compositions. He was a former organist of Bethel Lutheran Church in Canton. He enjoyed stamp collecting, listening to music and attending concerts.
Robert is survived by sister, Roberta (Joseph) Eslich; nieces Christine (Mark) Haggarty, Cindy (John) Matthews, Shanna (Kerry) Smeltz; nephew, Ryan (Emily) Servant and grand-nephew, John Joseph Matthews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Cheryl Servant; and nephew, Joseph C. Eslich.
Memorial service will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 11 A.M. at Heitger Funeral Home - Jackson Chapel, 5850 Wales Ave. N.W., Massillon, 44646, with Pastor James Walters officiating. Calling hours will be held prior to the service at the funeral home beginning at 10 A.M. Please practice social distancing and masks are preferred. Burial to follow the service Forest Hill in Canton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Wounded Warriors.Condolences to the family may be made at:
www.heitger.com
Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory, 330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on May 24, 2020.