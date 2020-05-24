ROBERT RESSEGER
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ROBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Resseger

age 87 of Massillon, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020. He was born August 28, 1932, in Canton the son of the late Homer Charles and Anna Grace (Syron) Resseger. He was a veteran serving in the U.S. Navy. Robert graduated from University of Rochester in New York. He worked at IBM as a computer programmer. He was a professor of music at University of Chicago. He was guest conductor for the Canton Symphony Orchestra, Kent State and University of Akron Orchestras. In addition to teaching music, he was an author of several published musical compositions. He was a former organist of Bethel Lutheran Church in Canton. He enjoyed stamp collecting, listening to music and attending concerts.

Robert is survived by sister, Roberta (Joseph) Eslich; nieces Christine (Mark) Haggarty, Cindy (John) Matthews, Shanna (Kerry) Smeltz; nephew, Ryan (Emily) Servant and grand-nephew, John Joseph Matthews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Cheryl Servant; and nephew, Joseph C. Eslich.

Memorial service will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 11 A.M. at Heitger Funeral Home - Jackson Chapel, 5850 Wales Ave. N.W., Massillon, 44646, with Pastor James Walters officiating. Calling hours will be held prior to the service at the funeral home beginning at 10 A.M. Please practice social distancing and masks are preferred. Burial to follow the service Forest Hill in Canton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Wounded Warriors.Condolences to the family may be made at:

www.heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory, 330-833-3248

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
27
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Heitger Funeral Services
Send Flowers
MAY
27
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Heitger Funeral Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heitger Funeral Services
5850 Wales Road Northwest
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 830-0148
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Heitger Funeral Services Jackson Chapel
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved