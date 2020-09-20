1/1
Robert Risaliti
1931 - 2020
Robert Risaliti

April 14, 1931 –

September 19, 2020

Robert Risaliti, of Louisville, Ohio, passed away peacefully on September 19, 2020 at Mercy Medical Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Robert was born into the Italian-American family of Effie and Quinto Risaliti on April 14, 1931 in Canton Ohio. Bob (Poppie, Nonno and Pap Riz as he was lovingly called) was a quarterback athlete at Timken Vocational High School, a Navy-Air Korean War combat veteran, husband, father, and dear friend to many. But most important, he was our teacher through life. He married the love of his life, Mary Ann Cugini (a beautiful brunette) on May 5, 1956 (Cinco de Mayo) at St. Benedict's Church. As Poppie moved though this journey, he relished all aspects of life. He and his family travelled together: Vermont, Maine, California, and the American Southwest were part of his life's journey with many stops along the way for food and fun. Bob was employed with Spring Electric and then AT&T for 31 years until his retirement when he started ROMAR Communications; working until he was 81. His wife, family, Catholic faith, and the community were his world. When he spoke Italian, it was soothing to the ear. When he ate pasta, he ate with gusto. When he fished, it was with a light touch. He was patient, positive, smiling, and always kind. Poppie loved gardening, hunting, traveling, eating, and simply being with his family.

Bob is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary Ann (Cugini) Risaliti, daughters, Tina (Risaliti) Roberts, Patrice Risaliti-Stevens, Diana Risaliti-Sell; son-in-laws, Richard Roberts, Michael Stevens Sr, Daniel Sell; grandchildren, Elissa Roberts-Perlo (husband Bruce Perlo), Vincent Roberts (wife Christina Roberts), Amanda Roberts, Jake Sell, Alexandra Sell, Anthony Stevens (wife Kimberly (McAfee) Stevens), Michael Stevens, Jr (wife Megan (Kramer) Stevens); great-grandaughters Autumn, Penelope, Reagan Stevens; brother Fred Risaliti (wife Jean (Houtz) Risaliti), sisters Eleanor (Risaliti) Monborne, and Sarah (Risaliti) Kondy (deceased),

Our Dad is under the care of Rossi Family Funeral home (330-492-5830) of Canton Ohio. Please join us for a Celebration of Life Mass at St Mary / St. Benedict Parish Church, at the Campus of St. Benedict, 2207 3rd St SE, Canton, OH 44707 on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 11:00 am. A private internment is planned. To honor Bob's love of God and thankfulness for the caring staff at Mercy Hospital, the family requests that, in leu of flowers, donations supporting those in need and caregivers be sent to St. Mary / St. Benedict Parish 1602 Market Avenue S. Canton, Ohio 44707 (330) 453-2110 or Mercy Medical Center c/o Mercy Development Foundation 1320 Mercy Drive NW Canton, OH 44708 (https://www.cantonmercy.org/giving/).

God, family, and country.

(ROSSI-330-492-5830)

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com

Published in The Repository on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
St Mary / St. Benedict Parish Church, at the Campus of St. Benedict
Rossi Funeral Home
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
