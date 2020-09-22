1/
Robert Risaliti
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Risaliti

Our Dad is under the care of Rossi Family Funeral home (330-492-5830) of Canton Ohio. Please join us for a Celebration of Life Mass at St Mary / St. Benedict Parish Church, at the Campus of St. Benedict, 2207 3rd St SE, Canton, OH 44707 on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 11:00 am. A private internment is planned. To honor Bob's love of God and thankfulness for the caring staff at Mercy Hospital, the family requests that, in leu of flowers, donations supporting those in need and caregivers be sent to St. Mary / St. Benedict Parish 1602 Market Avenue S. Canton, Ohio 44707 (330) 453-2110 or Mercy Medical Center c/o Mercy Development Foundation 1320 Mercy Drive NW Canton, OH 44708 (https://www.cantonmercy.org/giving/).

God, family, and country.

(ROSSI-330-492-5830)

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
St Mary / St. Benedict Parish Church, at the Campus of St. Benedict
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rossi Funeral Home
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved