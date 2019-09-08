|
Robert (Bob) Robinson
77, passed peacefully September 3, 2019, surrounded by his loving family in Canton, Ohio. A lifelong Ohioan and Buckeye fan, Bob was born December 1, 1941 in Newcomerstown, Ohio. He attended Newcomerstown High School and graduated from the University of Akron with a degree in business administration. Bob was an avid golfer and spent much of his free time playing golf and enjoying the outdoors. Bob dedicated 44 years to the TNS Insurance Agency and prior to that he was with GE Capital.
Bob is survived by his wife of 28 years, JoAnn Robinson, daughter Debby Schaan (Chuck), step-daughter Andrea DeFrank (John), step-daughter Elaine Vogel (Chris), grandchildren, Cassie and Curtis Schaan, step-grandchildren, Katy Rodriguez (Adrian), Nick Vogel (Erinn), Julia Vogel, and step-great-grandson, Anthony Rodriguez. He is preceded in death by his father, Ralph Robinson, mother, Thelma (Whiteside) Robinson, and Aunt Madeline Whiteside.
A memorial celebration will be held at Karlo-Libby Funeral Home, 5000 Everhard Rd NW, Canton, Ohio, 44718 on Saturday, September 21st, from 10:30am-12:30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a youth golf organization of your choice or to the "First Tee" of Canton c/o Bob Robinson, 2525 25th Street, Canton, Ohio 44705. We hope you see "dancing clowns eating ice cream."
Published in The Repository on Sept. 8, 2019