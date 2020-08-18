1/
Robert S. "Bob" DeLauney
1949 - 2020
Robert S. "Bob" DeLauney

age 71, of Navarre passed away on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on April 13, 1949 in Wood County, W.Va., to the late Weir and Anna Mulligan. Bob served his country in the U.S. Army, following discharge he started his life-long career as a truck driver where he met many of his closest friends and traveled all over the U.S. Bob was a hard-working man who loved his family, his dog Daisy, and watching the Buckeyes and Browns.

In addition to his parents, Bob is preceded in death by his sister, Virginia Mulligan. He is survived by his daughters, Robyn (Scott) Joliat and Wendy Brown and fiancé Chad Eudy; step-son, Dominick Labriola; grandchildren, Alexis, Noah, Ryley, Reese, Spencer, and Mason; sisters, Thelma (Greg) Lasko and Gail (Steve) Slater; brother, William (Kathy) Mulligan; companion, Theresa Riffle, and special friends, Patricia (Bruce) Jaquay.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton

330-452-4041.


Published in The Repository on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
