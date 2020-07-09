1/1
Robert S. Kandle
1944 - 2020
Robert "Bob" S. Kandle

Age 75, of Massillon passed away on July 7, 2020, peacefully surrounded by family and loved ones. He was born on July 22, 1944, to the late Herman and Minnie Kandle. Bob was co-owner of Mid-Ohio Contracting Inc. for 36 years. Bob had a passion for cars and anything with a motor. He loved spending time with his family and friends.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Laverne, Don, and Dale Kandle; and sister, Martha Kandle. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Myrna Kandle; children ,Jennifer (Brian) Wolfe and Luann (Chris) Ayers; grandchildren, Blake (Kelsey), Nickolas (Grace), Samuel, Robert, Olivia and Zoey; great-grandchildren Kara and Deacon; sister, JoAnn Pfaus; brother, William (Judy) Kandle; sisters-in-law, Delores and Geri Kandle; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home with Rev. James Ryder officiating. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday, July 10, and again 10-11 a.m. on Saturday prior to the service. Final resting place will be at Brookfield Cemetery. A special thanks to Mercy Hospice for the wonderful care Bob received. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mercy Hospice or plant a tree in his memory. Messages of support and sympathy may be made at www.paquelet.com

Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home

330-833-4839

Published in The Repository on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
JUL
11
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
JUL
11
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Paquelet Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd NE
Massillon, OH 44646
330-833-4839
