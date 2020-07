Robert "Bob"S. KandleFuneral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home with Rev. James Ryder officiating. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday, July 10, and again 10-11 a.m. on Saturday prior to the service. Final resting place will be at Brookfield Cemetery. Messages of support and sympathy may be made at www.paquelet.com Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home330-833-4839