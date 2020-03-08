|
|
Captain Robert S. Maciag
55, of Bardstown, KY, formerly of Perry Twp., passed away after a brief illness on February 25, 2020. Robert was born in Canton, Ohio, on June 30, 1964, to the late Stanley and DeeAnne Maciag, Jr. He was a graduate of Perry High School class of 1982 and the University of Akron with a Bachelors of Science Degree in Political Science/Criminal Justice. Robert served in the US Army, on active duty for 12 years, during the Persian Gulf Desert Shield/Storm.
He is survived by his siblings: Debbie (Jerry) McCoy and their children: Jacob, Zachary, Hannah and Caleb; Renee (Lynn Keller) Maciag; John (Eveline) Maciag and their children, Tyler and Conner; Joe (Tonia) Maciag and their children, Kelsey and Lauren; his faithful companions, Beau and Alex.
The family cordially invites all to a Celebration of Bob's Life on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Elm Ridge Event Center, 469 Elm Ridge Ave., Canal Fulton, OH 44614 between the hours of 1-5 P.M. Bob fought the good fight, finished the race, and kept the faith. A military service will be held in Fort Knox, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a veteran organization of your choice. The family invites you to visit:
www.reedfuneralhome.com
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-67821
Published in The Repository on Mar. 8, 2020