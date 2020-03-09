|
|
Captain Robert S. Maciag
The family cordially invites all to a Celebration of Bob's Life on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Elm Ridge Event Center, 469 Elm Ridge Ave., Canal Fulton, OH 44614 between the hours of 1-5 P.M. Bob fought the good fight, finished the race, and kept the faith.
A military service will be held in Fort Knox, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a veteran organization of your choice. The family invites you to visit:
www.reedfuneralhome.com
Reed Funeral Home,
330-477-67821
Published in The Repository on Mar. 9, 2020