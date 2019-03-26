|
|
Robert "Bob" Sanderbeck
78, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Louisville on February 21, 1941 the son of the late
Andrew & Ethel Sanderbeck. Bob loved spending time with family especially vacations at the beach. Also, he enjoyed riding his bicycle casually and long distance, doing home projects and served as a volunteer fireman for 10 years. He spent most of his career years working in the banking industry as an Information Systems Manager.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers Andrew "Jr" & (Wilda) Sanderbeck, James Sanderbeck, William & (Dolly) Sanderbeck and a sister Marcella (Bob) Shockling. Bob is survived by his loving wife of 56 years Carol Sanderbeck; children Christine (Steve) Stoneman, Bethany (Andrew) Sanderbeck-Raines and Eric (Sue) Sanderbeck; grandchildren Ryan (Jennie) Sanderbeck, Rachael (Malcolm Guy fiancé) Sanderbeck, Rylie Sanderbeck, Lilly Raines, Shane Stoneman, Hanna Stoneman, great granddaughter Clare Sanderbeck, and many nieces, nephews and friends. The family would like to thank the Aultman Hospice care team, Jen, Marie, Katie, Nicole and Chaplin Joe.
Private Memorial Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations may be made to The National Parkinson's Foundation and/or to Aultman Hospice. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneral home.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Mar. 26, 2019