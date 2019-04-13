Home

POWERED BY

Services
Arnold Funeral Home
1517 North Market Ave.
Canton, OH 44714
(330) 456-7291
Service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Temple Israel
Canton , OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Schwartz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Schwartz

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert Schwartz Obituary
Robert Schwartz

Age 92, passed away following a lengthy illness at Mercy Medical Center. Formerly President and Owner of Hallmark Furniture in Canton.

Mr. Schwartz is survived by sons, Steven (Marci), Bill (Beth) and grandchildren Jeffrey, Bradley, Alexandra and Jackson. He is also survived by brother, Marvin Schwartz and sister-in-law, Sonya Schwartz of Cleveland, Ohio. A long time member of Temple Israel, Mr. Schwartz was a World War II veteran, having served as a Military Police Officer in the Philippine Islands. He is preceded in death by wife Joann, son Joel, brothers Dave and Howard, and parents William and Ethel Schwartz.

Services will be held at Temple Israel in Canton at 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 15, 2019. Burial is at Rose Hill Cemetery in Canton. There will be no calling hours. Donations in memory of Mr. Schwartz can be made to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation, 4700 Rockside Road, Suite 425, Independence, OH 44131.

Arnold-Canton 330-456-7291

www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Apr. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now