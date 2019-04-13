|
Robert Schwartz
Age 92, passed away following a lengthy illness at Mercy Medical Center. Formerly President and Owner of Hallmark Furniture in Canton.
Mr. Schwartz is survived by sons, Steven (Marci), Bill (Beth) and grandchildren Jeffrey, Bradley, Alexandra and Jackson. He is also survived by brother, Marvin Schwartz and sister-in-law, Sonya Schwartz of Cleveland, Ohio. A long time member of Temple Israel, Mr. Schwartz was a World War II veteran, having served as a Military Police Officer in the Philippine Islands. He is preceded in death by wife Joann, son Joel, brothers Dave and Howard, and parents William and Ethel Schwartz.
Services will be held at Temple Israel in Canton at 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 15, 2019. Burial is at Rose Hill Cemetery in Canton. There will be no calling hours. Donations in memory of Mr. Schwartz can be made to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation, 4700 Rockside Road, Suite 425, Independence, OH 44131.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 13, 2019