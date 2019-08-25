Home

Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home
1803 Cleveland Avenue NW
Canton, OH 44709
(330) 456-4766
ROBERT SCOTT HECKATHORN


1962 - 2019
ROBERT SCOTT HECKATHORN
Robert Scott Heckathorn

Age 56, of Canton, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019. He was born September 5, 1962 in Massillon, a son of the late Robert and Margaret (Dailey) Heckathorn, and was a life resident of the Massillon-Canton area. Scott was a 1980 graduate of Perry High School. He was a retired employee of the Akro Corporation. His pride and joy was his Dodge Challenger. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Eric and Jimmy Heckathorn.

Scott is survived by his long-time companion of 29 years, Tracy; a sister and brother, Barbara Pepper and Robbie Heckathorn; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Also his beloved Shih Poo, Sadie.

According to his wishes there will be no calling hours and a private memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com

Gordon, (330) 456-4766
Published in The Repository on Aug. 25, 2019
