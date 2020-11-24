Robert "Bob" Serafini
Age 94, of Waynesburg, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020. He was born October 4, 1926 in Waynesburg, a son of the late Louis and Laura (Albert) Serafini, and was a life resident. Bob was a 1944 graduate of Waynesburg High School, and was a retired employee of The Hoover Co., after over 30 years of service, where he was a Supervisor. Previously he worked at Natco in Waynesburg and Berger Division of Republic Steel Corp. Bob was a member of St. James Catholic Church, where he was very active and helpful, and also the American-Italian Club. Bob honorably served in the U.S. Navy during World War II.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dolores M. Serafini, on June 23, 1976; a daughter and son, Carol Ann and Richard Serafini; his long-time companion, Annie Nader; and three brothers, Bill, Chuck and Sam Serafini. Bob is survived by his sister, Mary Ann (George) Miller; a daughter-in-law, Cindy (Kevin) Greer; grandchildren, Rocco Serafini, Nicholas Serafini, and Michael (Noelle) Greer and their son, Blaize; nephews and nieces, Ryan (Mariah) Miller, and their daughter, Brenna, Jim (Mary) Serafini, and Karen Thomas and her son, Tyler' and his beloved dog, Danny.
A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. in St. James Catholic Church with Fr. Joseph Zamary as Celebrant. Due to COVID-19 there will be no calling hours. Interment will be in Sandy Valley Cemetery with Military Honors. Social distancing and facial covering will be observed. The family wishes to express their appreciation to Dr. Jason Bertram and Nurse Practitioner Megan Mills for the love and care they gave to Bob. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bob's memory may be sent to St. James Catholic Church, 400 W. Lisbon St., Waynesburg, OH 44688. Condolences may be sent to:
www.gordonfuneral homes.com
Gordon (330) 866-9425