1/1
Robert Shott
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Shott

age 79, of Canton, passed away on Sunday November 29, 2020. He was born in Canton on September 3, 1941 to Ralph and Hazel (Sterner) Shott. After graduating from McKinley High School, he served in the United States Marines. He retired after 40 years of service at the Diebold Company. He was a volunteer conductor for the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad. Robert was a member of The First Church of the Resurrection.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years Patricia (Pennell); son Robert (Brooke) Shott; daughter Kathie (Drew) Gray; grandchildren Camryn (Trevor) Lane, Victor Shott, Jackson (Kamaran) Gray, Abbey Gray, Alexa and Anjolie Armentrout; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by siblings Jim and Richard Shott.

Calling hours and funeral services are for the family only on Thursday at Arnold Funeral Home Canton. Final resting place is Sunset Hills Burial Park. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Arnold 330-456-7291

www.arnoldfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Funeral service
Arnold Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Arnold Funeral Home
1517 North Market Ave.
Canton, OH 44714
(330) 456-7291
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Arnold Funeral Home Canton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 1, 2020
We are so sorry....Patty, you and the family are in our prayers. May Bob rest in peace.
Mark and Nancy Frank
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved