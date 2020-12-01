Robert Shott
age 79, of Canton, passed away on Sunday November 29, 2020. He was born in Canton on September 3, 1941 to Ralph and Hazel (Sterner) Shott. After graduating from McKinley High School, he served in the United States Marines. He retired after 40 years of service at the Diebold Company. He was a volunteer conductor for the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad. Robert was a member of The First Church of the Resurrection.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years Patricia (Pennell); son Robert (Brooke) Shott; daughter Kathie (Drew) Gray; grandchildren Camryn (Trevor) Lane, Victor Shott, Jackson (Kamaran) Gray, Abbey Gray, Alexa and Anjolie Armentrout; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by siblings Jim and Richard Shott.
Calling hours and funeral services are for the family only on Thursday at Arnold Funeral Home Canton. Final resting place is Sunset Hills Burial Park. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
