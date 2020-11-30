1/
Robert T. Hayhurst
1937 - 2020
Robert T. Hayhurst

age 83 of Canton died Saturday, November 28, 2020 in Belden Village Health Care. Born October 21, 1937 in Mannington, WV to the late Francis and Helen Louise (Higgins) Hayhurst. He was a Canton resident most of his life and served in the United States Marie Corps reserves. Robert retired from the Hoover Company. He was a member of VFW#3747 and Louisville #7459.

Preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Hayhurst. He is survived by one sister, Patricia (Herb) Harsh; best friend and uncle and aunt, Don and June Higgins; several nieces and nephews. The family would like to give a special thank you to Sue Testa for her loving care given to Robert.

A graveside service will be Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 at 11:00 am in Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Louisville.

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Repository on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Evergreen Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
