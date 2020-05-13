Robert T. Parks
1950 - 2020
Robert T. Parks

69, of Massillon, passed away at his home on May 10, 2020. He was born on May 14, 1950 in Gallitzin, Pennsylvania to the late Robert and Velda (Nichol) Parks. He met Susanne Hansbarger in junior high, when they were just 13 years old. They were married on June 21, 2010 but have shared 55 wonderful years together. Bob enlisted in the service when he was 17 years old. He proudly served in the Vietnam War for 18 months with the United States Army. He lived his life to the fullest and spent most of his free weekends with his family and friends. His greatest passion was drag racing which he attended most with his son Erik, grandson Kyle and friends. When his other two grandsons, Josh and Austin, were older, he enjoyed spending time with them too. Bob also loved attending truck and tractor pulls, going camping and fishing as well as working on cars, including his own race car. To end his weekends, Bob enjoyed watching his Sunday football, especially the Cleveland Browns. When he wasn't enjoying his free time on the weekends, you would mostly likely find Bob on the road. He was a long distance truck driver which he started doing when he was 25 but then became a more local driver before his retirement in 2014.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his sister Elaine Yoder and his nephew Rodney Yoder. He will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Susanne; son Erik Hansbarger; grandsons Kyle, Joshua and Austin Hansbarger; nephews Robbie, Bryan and Timmy; and his beloved and loyal Siberian husky, Cookie, who was his pride and joy.

At this time, cremation will take place and no services will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bob's name to the COPD Foundation for emphysema, at 3300 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Miami, FL 33134.

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

330-833-3222

Published in The Repository on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
