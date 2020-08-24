1/
Robert T. Ruth
Robert T. Ruth

age 92, of Alliance, passed away peacefully at Stone Creek Assisted Living.

Visitation will be held Saturday Aug. 29th at Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Funeral service will follow at noon, with Pastor Jim McCurdy officiating. Interment will be at Fairmount Memorial Park. For the safety of the Ruth family and visitors, please adhere to social distancing, and bring your own mask. Arrangements are entrusted to Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home 75 South Union Ave Alliance, Ohio 44601.

Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home,

330-823-1050

Published in The Repository on Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
