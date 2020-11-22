Robert "Bob" Tiffnerage 88 of Massillon, passed away Wednesday morning, November 18, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center. Bob was born in Yawkey, West Virginia. He retired from Republic Steel, and was a member of the Sons of Herman in Massillon.Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Susie Tiffner. He is survived by his daughters, Cathy LeBarre, Cindy Johnston, Robin Slayman, and Tammie Derr; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Due to concerns about the pandemic, a private burial was held in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Karlo-Libby Funeral Home.