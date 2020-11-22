1/1
Robert "Bob" Tiffner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert "Bob" Tiffner

age 88 of Massillon, passed away Wednesday morning, November 18, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center. Bob was born in Yawkey, West Virginia. He retired from Republic Steel, and was a member of the Sons of Herman in Massillon.

Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Susie Tiffner. He is survived by his daughters, Cathy LeBarre, Cindy Johnston, Robin Slayman, and Tammie Derr; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Due to concerns about the pandemic, a private burial was held in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Karlo-Libby Funeral Home.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
3304949644
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Karlo-Libby Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved