Robert Timothy Turowski
age 69 of Massillon, Ohio passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020. He was born in Canton on Dec. 20, 1950 to the late Robert Stanley and Catherine Turowski. He received a degree in finance from the University of Miami (Florida) and pursued his interest in real estate. He was a United States Navy veteran. Robert loved traveling to the Florida Keys. He was devoted to his pet cat and dogs. Robert had a great love for his family. He was generous with his time and efforts to support family members who faced health difficulties and made a tremendous positive difference in their lives. He was a beloved son, brother, and uncle.
Services were held in the Calvary Cemetery mausoleum chapel, and he was laid to rest next to his parents in Calvary Cemetery. Services entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 15, 2020