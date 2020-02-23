|
Robert V.
Hoffman
age 89 of Louisville passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at McCrea Manor in Alliance. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, February 26th at 11:00 am at St. Louis Catholic Church in Louisville. Bob's family will receive friends Tuesday from 5-8 pm at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville. The complete obituary will be available for viewing in Monday's paper. Condolences can be shared with the family online at
