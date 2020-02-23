Home

Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
303 S Chapel St
Louisville, OH 44641
(330) 875-2811

Robert V. Hoffman

Robert V. Hoffman Obituary
Robert V.

Hoffman

age 89 of Louisville passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at McCrea Manor in Alliance. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, February 26th at 11:00 am at St. Louis Catholic Church in Louisville. Bob's family will receive friends Tuesday from 5-8 pm at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville. The complete obituary will be available for viewing in Monday's paper.

www.paqueletfalk.com.

Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home & Crematory

330-875-2811

Serving Ohio Families

Since 1867
Published in The Repository on Feb. 23, 2020
