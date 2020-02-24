|
Robert V. Hoffman
89, of Louisville, Ohio, passed away on February 19, 2020. Robert "Bob" was born on June 13, 1930, to the late Carl and Mozetta Hoffman. He honorably served in the Army before marrying the love of his life, Doris, in 1957. Robert enjoyed traveling with his wife, visiting his children, playing cards with his brothers, and working in his garden.
Bob is survived by his six children, Rick (Irene) Hoffman, Julie Hoffman, Lori Hoffman, Marilyn Hoffman-Elrod, Bob Hoffman, and Jenny Hoffman; his six grandchildren, Rick (Tricia) Hoffman, Nick (Jess) Hoffman, Shelby Muntean, Jerred Castellano, Madeline Elrod, and Collin Elrod; his five great grandchildren, Derek, Devin, Ty, Bocephus, and Harper; and brothers Johnny Hoffman, Gary Hoffman, and Pat (Linda) Hoffman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife Doris Hoffman in 1993; and brothers Carl, Kenny, Ronnie, Art, Jay, and Gene Hoffman.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, February 26th at 11:00 am at St. Louis Catholic Church in Louisville with Fr. Robert Miller officiating. Bob's family will receive friends Tuesday from 5-8 pm at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville. Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.paqueletfalk.com.
