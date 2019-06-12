Robert Vernon Beltz 1942-2019



76, passed away on June 4, 2019, following an extended illness. He was born in Canton on September 14, 1942 to Wilmer V. and Darl Lucille (Thomas) Beltz. Robert owned and operated Robert Beltz Quality Footwear in Wadsworth for many years and retired in 2006 from Galehouse Lumber in Doylestown. He was a volunteer fireman with The Chippewa Twp. Fire Dept. and also a volunteer at Magnolia Nursing Home in Wadsworth. He was known around his community for his outgoing, friendly, and helpful personality. "Bob" was happiest while digging in the dirt, riding his lawn mower and building things.



He is survived by his children, Darla (John) Taddeo, and Derek Beltz; three grandchildren; and a brother, Terrence Beltz. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lorelei (Windle) Beltz; and a son, Douglas Beltz.



Friends and family may call at the Paquelet and Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home on Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. with a Celebration of Robert's Life at 11am. Inurnment will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Messages of support and condolence may be sent to the family at www.arnoldlynch.com



