Robert W. Carrick 1917-2019
Age 101, of Canton, passed away Monday May 6, 2019. He was born November 21, 1917 in New Philadelphia, Ohio to the late William and Garnet (Turney) Carrick. Robert was a WWII Navy veteran and retired from Babcock and Wilcox. He was a member of Otterbein United Methodist Church, McKinley Lodge #431 F&AM, Scottish Rite Valley of Canton, Pike, Pomona, State and National Grange and a life member of VFW Post #5047, Navarre.
He is preceded in death by his first wife, Maxie in 1994. Robert is survived by his wife, Judy (Malavite) to whom he was married 23 years; five children, Linda (Gerald) Burtt, Micheal Carrick, Jeffery (Debra) Carrick, Nicole Barr and Tara (Lance) Wilcox; 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be Saturday May 11, 2019 from 2-5 p.m. at Otterbein United Methodist Church, 6025 Shepler Church Rd SW, Navarre, OH 44662. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the church. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.
Kreighbaum-Sanders
330-484-2525
Published in The Repository on May 9, 2019