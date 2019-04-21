Home

Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
ROBERT W. DEVAULT


ROBERT W. DEVAULT


1935 - 2019
ROBERT W. DEVAULT Obituary
Robert W. DeVault

Age 83, of Canton died Wednesday, April 17, 2019 in Glenwood Care and Rehab. Born July 21, 1935 in Guernsey County, Ohio to the late Wilbur and Eva (Cale) DeVault. He was a Canton area resident most of his life having also resided in North Carolina for 30 years. Robert served his country in both the US Navy and US Army. He retired from Furniture Brand in North Carolina and had previously owned and operated several auto body shops throughout Stark County.

He is survived by four daughters and sons-in-law, Tamara Tammy Jo DeVault, Constance DeVault Kennedy, Susan and Rich Wanner, Tawnya and David Wagner; eight grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; two sisters, Betty Mae Minor, Shirley Hoagland; numerous nieces and nephews; special nephew and spouse, Dan and Robin Minor; special great niece, Cirene "Jingle Dingle".

Following Robert's wishes, cremation will take place and a private family service will be conducted. The family would like to thank the staff of Glenwood Care Center especially the 200 Hall for the loving care they provided to Robert.

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Repository on Apr. 21, 2019
