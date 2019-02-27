Home

Williams Funeral Home - Canton
2508 West Tuscarawas Street
Canton, OH 44708
330-455-0387
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home - Canton
2508 West Tuscarawas Street
Canton, OH 44708
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
ROBERT W. "BOB" GRISEZ


ROBERT W. "BOB" GRISEZ
1938 - 2019
ROBERT W. "BOB" GRISEZ Obituary
Robert "Bob" W. Grisez 1938-2019

Age 80 of Canton passed away Monday afternoon in Aultman Hospital following a fall at home. He was born May 31, 1938 in Athens, Ohio, the son of the late Robert L. and Doris L. (Sams) Grisez. Bob first worked at A&P Tea Company and retired from Republic Storage Systems. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and St. Joseph Catholic Order of Foresters Court 1358. Bob served his country in the U.S. Army.

Bob is survived by his wife Betty with whom he would have celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary this May 31st; daughter, Lisa (Chris) Barnett of Jackson Township; son, Michael (Virginia) Grisez of Carrollton; sisters, Mary Grisez, Suzanne Heisler; brother Jerome (Betty) Grisez; grandchildren, Austin Grisez, Cassidy, Carter and Griffin Barnett. In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by brothers, Thomas, Ronald and Patrick.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at 10:00 a.m. in St. Joseph Church with Msgr. Frank A. Carfagna as celebrant. Inurnment with Military Honors will follow in Calvary Cemetery. A gathering of Family and friends will be held Thursday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the Williams Funeral Home. Bob's family would like to extend their greatest appreciation to the doctors, nurses and staff of Aultman Hospital's SICU. Those unable to attend may sign the online guest book at www.dwilliamsfh.com.

Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Services

330-455-0387
Published in The Repository on Feb. 27, 2019
