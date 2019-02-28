Home

ROBERT W. "BOB" GRISEZ

Robert "Bob"

W. Grisez

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at 10:00 a.m. in St. Joseph Church with Msgr. Frank A. Carfagna as celebrant. Inurnment with Military Honors will follow in Calvary Cemetery. A gathering of Family and friends will be held Thursday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the Williams Funeral Home. Those unable to attend may sign the online guest book at www.dwilliamsfh.com.

Williams Funeral Home

and Cremation Services

330-455-0387
Published in The Repository on Feb. 28, 2019
