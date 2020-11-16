Robert W. Hollinger
84, of Massillon, passed away peacefully at his residence, early Thursday afternoon, November 12, 2020. Born in Massillon, November 15, 1935, a son to the late Robert and Eleanor (Schindler) Hollinger, Bob graduated from Washington High School with the Class of 1953 and played on Tiger football teams coached by Chuck Mather. He apprenticed as an electrician while still in high school and continued in the trade throughout his professional life. He worked for Ohio Edison, the former Ohio Bell Telephone Co. and MCTV. Keeping busy even after his retirement, he worked part-time for Kamph's Hardware on Massillon's far west-side. A devoted husband and a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Bob attended Massillon Baptist Temple. Remembered for his merry blue eyes and ornery nature, some good-natured teasing was part of almost every conversation. He enjoyed all sports, TV westerns, classic cars of every era, liked to hunt and fish and go in search of perfect antiques.
No matter what the doctor says, those who loved him believe Bob died of a broken heart. The loss of his dear wife and best friend, Peggy, this past September, after 36 years together, was a devastating hurt. She, together with his parents; son, Jeff Hollinger and step-sons, Jerry and Barry Borton have preceded him in death. He is survived by his daughter, Barbara A. (Steven) Gleason, of Perry Twp.; step-daughters and -sons, Traci M. Nash, of Massillon, Scott (Amy) Borton, of Doylestown, Connie L. (Glenn) Marthey, of Dalton and Monty (Nancy) Borton, of Dalton. Also surviving are 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; his brother, Jerry Hollinger, of Massillon and a large extended family.
A graveside service will be conducted at Brookfield Cemetery at the noon hour, Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Pastor Cecil Thayer of Massillon Baptist Temple will officiate. The family will receive condolences for one hour before departing for the cemetery, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon. For those attending either service, face coverings are essential and social distancing protocols will be strictly observed. If you choose not to attend in person, we'll understand. But please add your memories and condolences to our website: www.atkinsonfeucht.com
